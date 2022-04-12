ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

MMA star Cain Velasquez speaks out from jail

By Amy Larson, Justin Campbell
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJfp8_0f7GUiP600

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez declared “justice will be served” as he continues fighting attempted murder charges.

Velasquez released a statement on Twitter Tuesday just hours before he appeared in a Santa Clara County courtroom for a plea hearing.

In a message to #FreeCain movement supporters he wrote, “This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. In speaking the truth, justice will be served. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you.”

Velasquez did not enter a plea Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Velasquez took the law into his own hands when he attempted to kill Harry Goularte, a suspected child sex predator charged with molesting a 4-year-old girl.

The girl is a close relative of the former MMA fighter. Police said the 4-year-old girl was sexually abused by Goularte at a home daycare in San Martin owned by his mother, Patricia Goularte.

Velasquez is accused of stalking Harry Goularte in Morgan Hill, chasing his vehicle at 100 miles per hour on Highway 101, and attempting to gun Goularte down in San Jose.

Police said Velasquez was aiming for Harry Goularte when one of the bullets struck another man who was in the vehicle.

A judge denied granting Velasquez bail and he remains behind bars.

Man fatally shoots himself before arrest in Manteca

Prosecutors said if the MMA star is released from jail before his trial, “there is a substantial likelihood” he would try to kill the accused child sex predator again.

Support for Velasquez poured out of the MMA and UFC sports community ever since his arrest. Dozens of professional fighters wrote letters to the judge defending his character.

Velasquez’s message to supporters on Tuesday indicated that more children may have been victimized by Harry Goularte.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start,” Velasquez wrote on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

DA files charges against woman who allegedly drowned her 2 children

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office announced that charges were filed against a Linda woman, who allegedly drowned her two children.  Courtney Roxanne Williams, 25, was arrested April 7 for allegedly killing her two sons, Ronin Williams, 2, and five-month old Holden Williams.  The DA is charging the 25-year-old with two […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Family keeps hope 1 year after kidnapping of Modesto woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is still fighting to find a Modesto mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint one year ago.  The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing woman as 32-year-old Susana Torres. The Torres family said they’ve been living in limbo with more questions than answers. “Just feels like yesterday was, you […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Vigil held for Natomas shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A vigil was held for one of the victims of a north Natomas shooting. Sacramento Police Department said two people were killed in a shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue early Sunday. Family and friends identified the victim killed as DJ Gio, a well-known DJ in Sacramento and the Bay area. “To […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
Morgan Hill, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Manteca, CA
City
San Martin, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
wrestlinginc.com

Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Arrest

For the first time since his arrest for attempted murder, Cain Velasquez has something to say. The former UFC, WWE, and AAA star released a statement, in Spanish, on his Twitter account early Tuesday morning, thanking people for their support and briefly speaking on his situation. The statement was later translated into English by another Twitter user.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez breaks silence on recent arrest

It has been a few weeks since Cain Velasquez was arrested for attempted murder. The former UFC heavyweight champion had not spoken out on the incident and was handling things behind the scenes. The former UFC heavyweight champion released a statement on social media after a recent hearing. Cain Velasquez...
UFC
The Spun

New Update On The Troubling Charges Against Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was charged last month with one felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. This stems from a December altercation at a Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s been reported in the past that Sonnen was accused of beating up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: I Always Said, You're Not A True Fighter Unless You Fought In Front Of This San Antonio Crowd

SAN ANTONIO – Oscar De La Hoya has always viewed fighting in San Antonio as a rite of passage for the biggest stars at Golden Boy Promotions. It was among the reasons that the city was chosen for the anticipated ring return of Ryan Garcia following a 15-month hiatus. The 23-year-old lightweight didn’t get up in the moment, scoring an early knockdown en route to a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) in their DAZN main event Saturday evening at the famed Alamodome.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cain Velasquez
Person
Mark Geragos
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas this past December. According to online court records, Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, along with 10 misdemeanor battery charges — which were filed on March 14. TMZ was the first to report the filings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Ex-UFC fighter, ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen charged after Las Vegas incident

Former UFC fighter and ESPN MMA analyst Chael Sonnen is facing nearly a dozen battery charges after a Dec. 18 incident in Las Vegas, the network said on Tuesday afternoon, including one felony battery by strangulation charge. Sonnen was initially charged with five counts of battery, but they were dismissed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo proclaims Alexander Volkanovski as the featherweight GOAT after UFC 273

Henry Cejudo believes Alexander Volkanovski is now the featherweight GOAT. Entering UFC 273, Volkanovski told BJPENN.com that his title defense against Korean Zombie was a legacy fight for him. He also thought he was closing in on becoming the featherweight GOAT. For Cejudo, who has been angling for a fight with the featherweight champ, he believes Volkanovski became the featherweight GOAT on Saturday night.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Mma#Ufc
FOX40

Man fatally shoots himself before arrest in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A wanted suspect fatally shot himself while surrounded by Manteca police Tuesday morning. Manteca police officials said Cory Croslow was a suspect in an attempted murder at the Big League Dreams sports complex Sunday. Police searched for Croslow Monday but did not find him and reached out to the public for […]
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Head-on crash causes traffic on Hwy 50 near Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash on Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe caused traffic delays Monday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol said two small SUVs crashed head-on into each other west of Pioneer Trail just after 1 p.m. No injuries were reported. The crash caused traffic to be backed up to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
mmanews.com

Miesha Tate Praises “Normalized” Rise Of Women’s MMA

Miesha Tate signed with the UFC at a time when women’s MMA wasn’t thought highly of, but now it’s mainstream. Tate made her UFC debut back in 2013 at The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale, losing to Cat Zingano via a third-round TKO. Her rivalry with Ronda Rousey is considered by many to be one of the most heated in the history of the sport.
UFC
FOX40

Sierra snow causes Interstate 80 traffic issues

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — In the Sierra, Mother Nature had winter weather plans in April. Spring travelers on Interstate 80 were caught off guard by the sudden snow before sunrise Monday. A spring storm led to freezing temperatures and near white-out conditions throughout the summit. Ryan Burton told FOX40 he thought his early-morning drive from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Puppy rescued near I-80 fire in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters rescued a small puppy in the area of a fire Tuesday morning.  The Sacramento Fire Department shared a couple of videos of the puppy on its Twitter account with one of them asking the public, “What should this puppy’s name be?” Fire officials said that animal control will take […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy