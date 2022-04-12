MMA star Cain Velasquez speaks out from jail

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez declared “justice will be served” as he continues fighting attempted murder charges.

Velasquez released a statement on Twitter Tuesday just hours before he appeared in a Santa Clara County courtroom for a plea hearing.

In a message to #FreeCain movement supporters he wrote, “This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. In speaking the truth, justice will be served. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you.”

Velasquez did not enter a plea Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Velasquez took the law into his own hands when he attempted to kill Harry Goularte, a suspected child sex predator charged with molesting a 4-year-old girl.

The girl is a close relative of the former MMA fighter. Police said the 4-year-old girl was sexually abused by Goularte at a home daycare in San Martin owned by his mother, Patricia Goularte.

Velasquez is accused of stalking Harry Goularte in Morgan Hill, chasing his vehicle at 100 miles per hour on Highway 101, and attempting to gun Goularte down in San Jose.

Police said Velasquez was aiming for Harry Goularte when one of the bullets struck another man who was in the vehicle.

A judge denied granting Velasquez bail and he remains behind bars.

Prosecutors said if the MMA star is released from jail before his trial, “there is a substantial likelihood” he would try to kill the accused child sex predator again.

Support for Velasquez poured out of the MMA and UFC sports community ever since his arrest. Dozens of professional fighters wrote letters to the judge defending his character.

Velasquez’s message to supporters on Tuesday indicated that more children may have been victimized by Harry Goularte.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start,” Velasquez wrote on Twitter.

