Lakewood, CO

Life sentence for Alex Ewing in Lakewood murder

By Colleen Flynn
 1 day ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The man guilty of killing a Lakewood woman nearly 40 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

He was convicted on seven counts including first-degree murder and violent crime causing death last week for the 1984 murder of 50-year-old Patricia Smith.

Hammer attack murderer guilty for Lakewood killing

According to the district attorney’s office, Smith was found beaten to death and sexually assaulted in her home. In July 2018, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation matched Ewing’s DNA from semen left on and around Smith’s body.

This prison time has been tacked on to the existing three other life sentences Ewing is already serving for killing an Aurora family the same year.

Melissa Bennett, 7, was violently raped and killed. Her parents, Bruce and Deborah Bennett were also killed. The 3-year-old sister, Vanessa, was the only survivor.

#Murder#Life Sentences#Dna
