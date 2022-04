A man suspected in a string of attacks on homeless people across New York City and Washington, DC, has been arrested following a massive manhunt. DC police announced the arrest early Tuesday morning after a $70,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture. The suspect has not been named officially by authorities but was identified by law enforcement sources as Gerald Brevard III, a 30-year-old with a history of mental illness and an extensive rap sheet. In this case he is accused of shooting at least five homeless men, including two fatally, over the course of two...

HOMELESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO