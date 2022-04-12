ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Man Reported Missing in East Los Angeles Found

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

A 25-year-old man who went missing in East Los Angeles has been found,...

The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
CBS Chicago

Little girl found abandoned in alley after apparently being dropped off from stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen in the with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as...
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Vehicle Accident on East Colden Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 23, 2022) – On Thursday, three people were injured in a vehicle accident on East Colden Avenue, authorities said. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred around 6:35 a.m. on March 17th at the 200 block of East Colden Avenue. Furthermore, authorities responded...
CBS DFW

2 injured in possible drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a double shooting in Fort Worth on Wednesday.Fort Worth Police said that at 6:19 p.m., Central Division units were dispatched to a convenience store at 1000 Bessie Street on a shooting call.Investigators believe that the incident began as a possible drive-by that left two victims shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Officers are still investigating this incident and have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.
ABC13 Houston

Up to 50 shots fired at Airbnb rental during fight at party

A 23-second running gun battle in which 30 to 50 shots were fired during a teen's birthday party at a rented Airbnb house in a suburb of Houston left one person wounded and police searching for suspects, authorities said. Ring doorbell camera footage from a home near the party house...
