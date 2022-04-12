ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Man Faces Life In Prison, $10M Fine For Possessing 1,100 Fentanyl Pills

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California man faces up to life in prison after being arrested with almost eight pounds of methamphetamine in Campbell County. Rondell Yokenya Baker, 30, of Bakersfield, has been charged in federal court with possessing more than 500 grams of...

Comments / 2

i81b4u
1d ago

I don't think it's legal to pull over a car then follow.. then pull again. could be wrong tho ,it's been a minute since I've been lit up.

Reply
2
