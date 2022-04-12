ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Good News to collect electronics during Earth Day celebrations

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago

WAUSAU – Good News Project will participate in upcoming Earth Day celebrations by providing special e-cycling collection days for the local community.

On April 22 and April 23, GNP will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accept unwanted electronics for recycling. The cost for environmental responsible disposal of these electronics is 45 cents per pound.

Electronics contain components that can be re-utilized, sometimes without any processing, saving resources and energy required for initial manufacturing. Metals such as gold, silver, copper and palladium can be recovered from recycled materials which reduces the production costs of goods.

In 2021, GNP recycled 215,868 pounds of e-waste. Since the inception, e-cycling has recycled over 3,261,760 pounds of electronics.

Volunteers interested in participating in Earth Day e-cycling events or any other programing can call GNP at 715-843-5985. For more information on e-cycling, email Eric at eric@goodnewswi.com.

