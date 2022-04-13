ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskiy proposes swapping pro-Russian politician for prisoners

 1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

April 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday proposed swapping senior pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for male and female prisoners of war being held by Moscow's forces.

In an early morning address, he said it was "important for our security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility." Ukraine's security services on Tuesday said they had arrested Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine. read more

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

