ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Target, Kroger, Walgreens, and CVS are limiting purchases of baby formula as frantic parents face shortages

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049OrB_0f7GSewc00
Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

Mark Duncan/AP Photo

  • Major retailers are implementing baby formula purchase limits, the WSJ reported Tuesday .
  • The move comes amid supply chain issues, a recall from Abbott Nutrition, and high demand.
  • The stores were Target, Kroger, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Four major retailers are rationing purchases of baby formula, as recalls and supply-chain issues have forced some parents to scramble to find it, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday .

Target, Kroger, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance are all limiting how much baby formula can be bought online or at retail locations, the outlet reported.

A Walmart spokesperson told the Journal that their stores already have a five-per-day product purchase limit on baby formula in most states, per an FDA request.

CVS confirmed the report to Insider in a statement:

"Following supplier challenges and increased customer demand, we've added a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online. We're continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers," the CVS spokesperson said.

There was no previous limit, the spokesperson added.

In February, the FDA advised consumers to not use certain products from brands Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare — made by parent company Abbott Nutrition's facility in Sturgis, Michigan — after three cases linked to cronobacter sakazakii and one of salmonella newport were reported.

Abbott later expanded the recall after an infant death was reported.

These recalls apparently further strained a supply chain that was already stretched, the WSJ noted.

This supply chain was already impacted by high demand and other issues, experts told CBS News in January .

"Broadly, there are reports of challenges across supply chains, including an impact on transportation and logistics, and some suggestions of pantry-loading behaviors," the Infant Nutrition Council of America told CBS in January. The council did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Analytics firm IRI, said for the week ending on March 3, retailers across the country were out of stock of baby formula 13% of the time, with anything above 10% traditionally considered a  problem, the Journal reported.

Kroger and Walgreens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Baby Formula#Salmonella#Target#Shaker#Iga#Ap Photo Major#Wsj#Cvs Health#Walgreens Boots Alliance#The Wall Street Journal#Similac#Abbott Nutrition
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Business Insider

460K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy