Saint Louis, MO

Missouri State’s Dickerson earns third MVC Pitcher of the Week award

By release
Ozark Sports Zone
 1 day ago

St. Louis- Missouri State softball’s Steffany Dickerson earned her third Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week honor this season, the league announced today. Dickerson recorded a 0.00 ERA while logging a team-high 15.1 innings pitched and two complete-game shutouts, in addition to recording her second save of the season. She...

