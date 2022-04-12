Missouri State’s Dickerson earns third MVC Pitcher of the Week award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Illini basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood is getting a big-time recruit to help the team next season. Five-star guard Skyy Clark signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois.The 6-foot 3-inch Clark is the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Illini in the last 20 years. "Definitely a three-level scorer, a pick-and-roll player, iso player. I love to play defense. I love to win. I love to be a leader; be a point guard for my guys, and push them to be the best versions they can be," Clark said. Clark helped Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida win their national championship this season, though CBS affiliate WCIA-TV in Champaign noted that Clark was limited due to a torn ACL. Skyy's father, Kenny, was an NFL football player who played with the Minnesota Vikings, the station noted. The Illini now have a top-10 recruiting class. Time will tell just how good Skyy Clark is, but that name, of course, is hard to beat.

