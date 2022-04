The White House is looking to improve school buildings for the youngest Americans. The new Biden-Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy has announced a $500 million grant program for K-12 public school energy upgrades. The program is designed to help deliver cleaner and healthier classrooms, libraries, cafeterias, playgrounds, and gyms to the more than three million teachers and 50 million students in US schools.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO