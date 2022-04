Like everyone else, farmers and fishermen must pay federal income taxes throughout the year as they earn income. If those taxes aren't paid through withholding from wages or other sources, quarterly estimated tax payments are typically required. If Uncle Sam doesn't get paid on time, you could be looking at a stiff IRS penalty. However, if at least two-thirds of your gross income is from farming or fishing, there are a couple of loopholes that let you adjust the normal timetable for making estimated tax payments or avoid them altogether.

AGRICULTURE ・ 29 DAYS AGO