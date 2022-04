COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Meechie Johnson Jr.’s time as an Ohio State basketball player has ended as the Cleveland native has entered the transfer portal. Johnson committed to the Buckeyes as a top-100 recruit in the 2021 recruiting coming with tons of promise. As a high school freshman, he scored 50 points in just his third game at Garfield Heights. He built on that as a sophomore before a torn ACL prematurely ended his high school career.

