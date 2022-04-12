ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stormy pattern...slight risk of severe storms

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Lko_0f7GRU2100

Acadiana is expected to remain in an unsettled and stormy pattern into Wednesday, and perhaps, Wednesday night, with a slight risk of severe storms also in the mix until a weak front arrives late Wednesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of Acadiana hatched in for the "slight" risk of severe storms this Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, and again into Wednesday/Wednesday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although it appears that the strongest dynamics for severe storms will be north of our area, there are enough parameters in place for the possibility of a couple of isolated severe storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For Acadiana, the primary threats through Wednesday appear to be for storms containing damaging winds and perhaps some hail.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The tornado risk looks to be lower, but it's not zero.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This time around, the severe weather risks will be significantly higher from the northern part of Louisiana on northward.

Rob Perillo/KATC
Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the HRRR model, prime-time for the best chance of storms in Acadiana looks to be this Tuesday evening, and then again into Wednesday afternoon/evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvCxp_0f7GRU2100 Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will hover and hold in the lower 70s tonight and should max out in the upper 70s tomorrow due to plenty of cloud cover.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, breezy southerly winds will continue overnight into Wednesday with gusts likely approaching the 35-40 mph range from late Wednesday morning into the mid-afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Accumulated rainfall through Wednesday night looks to be in the 1-2" range, but isolated heavier amounts will be possible especially to Acadiana's north and east.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Drier conditions are expected to return to Acadiana Thursday but some showers are back into the forecast and into Easter Weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe storms tonight. Large hail and isolated damaging winds will be the main threats. A low pressure system to our northwest is pulling a warm front through the region today, bringing warmer air and gusty winds to Mid-Missouri, along The post Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Hrrr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

8 states under tornado watch in South, Midwest

Severe weather on Wednesday has prompted tornado watches for parts of eight states, including some areas still cleaning up damage from a swarm of twisters that hit last week. Portions of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, east Texas and southeast Oklahoma have been under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service since early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS issued additional tornado watches for Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy