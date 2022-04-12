Stormy pattern...slight risk of severe storms

Acadiana is expected to remain in an unsettled and stormy pattern into Wednesday, and perhaps, Wednesday night, with a slight risk of severe storms also in the mix until a weak front arrives late Wednesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of Acadiana hatched in for the "slight" risk of severe storms this Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, and again into Wednesday/Wednesday evening.

Although it appears that the strongest dynamics for severe storms will be north of our area, there are enough parameters in place for the possibility of a couple of isolated severe storms.

For Acadiana, the primary threats through Wednesday appear to be for storms containing damaging winds and perhaps some hail.

The tornado risk looks to be lower, but it's not zero.

This time around, the severe weather risks will be significantly higher from the northern part of Louisiana on northward.

Per the HRRR model, prime-time for the best chance of storms in Acadiana looks to be this Tuesday evening, and then again into Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will hover and hold in the lower 70s tonight and should max out in the upper 70s tomorrow due to plenty of cloud cover.

In addition, breezy southerly winds will continue overnight into Wednesday with gusts likely approaching the 35-40 mph range from late Wednesday morning into the mid-afternoon.

Accumulated rainfall through Wednesday night looks to be in the 1-2" range, but isolated heavier amounts will be possible especially to Acadiana's north and east.

Drier conditions are expected to return to Acadiana Thursday but some showers are back into the forecast and into Easter Weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

