ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Barns ablaze threaten nearby fields in NW OKC

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkMCJ_0f7GQyQK00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The flames engulfing a pair of barns in northwest Oklahoma City weren’t the only thing firefighters were worried about Tuesday afternoon; the wind blowing embers also threatened to take the fire into the nearby fields.

Fire crews were called out to the barns around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said around 4 p.m. that the fire was fully involved and grass fires were starting downwind of the buildings. They also said power lines were down in the area.

OKCFD had 14 units and more than 30 firefighters at the scene, as well as support from the Yukon Fire Department.

There is no information on the cause of the fire at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Ablaze#Accident#Okcfd#The Yukon Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy