ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brazil's Lula slams Bolsonaro indigenous policies

By EVARISTO SA
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTg13_0f7GQftl00
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meeting with members of an indigenous community at Campamento Tierra Libre, in Brasilia on April 12 2022 /AFP

Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed Tuesday to undo current President Jair Bolsonaro's policies on indigenous people if elected, branding his rival a "fascist" aligned with "those who want to kill our forests."

Speaking at a protest by thousands of indigenous people who are camping out in the capital, Brasilia, to protest Bolsonaro's policies, Lula drew loud cheers with a promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs if he wins Brazil's October presidential elections.

"And one of you will have to run it, not a white person like me," he said, wearing a beaded necklace with a colorful macaw emblem.

If elected for a new term, he said, "we'll need to hold a 'revocation day,' where everything (Bolsonaro) decreed to hinder (indigenous rights) will be immediately revoked.

"We can't allow everything you've fought for to be taken from you by decree and handed over to those who want to kill our forests and wildlife," he said.

The leftist ex-steelworker, who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, currently leads Bolsonaro in pre-election polls.

The far-right incumbent has drawn protests from indigenous groups and environmentalists for pushing legislation that would dramatically reduce the creation of new indigenous reservations and open up existing ones to mining.

A series of studies have shown protecting indigenous lands is one of the best ways to preserve forests, vital resources in the race to curb climate change.

Under Bolsonaro, who took office in 2019 with solid backing from Brazil's powerful agribusiness sector, deforestation has surged in the crucial Amazon rainforest, home to the majority of Brazil's 900,000 indigenous people.

There were chants of "Get out, Bolsonaro!" as Lula arrived to speak at the indigenous camp, which opened last week just up the road from the presidential palace and Congress.

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Canadian firm aims to double potash output in project near Brazil indigenous lands

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - A Canadian-owned company has proposed doubling planned output of potash from a deposit in Brazil's Amazon to reduce the agricultural powerhouse's dependence on fertilizer imports disrupted by the Ukraine war. Brazil Potash Corp said on Tuesday that its executives met with Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Mexico, US meet amid electrical power dispute

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican and American officials met Thursday amid disagreements about an electrical power reform that seeks to limit foreign-built renewable energy plants and grant a majority market share to Mexico’s state-owned power utility. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Indigenous Rights#Campamento Tierra Libre#Afp Brazilian
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Firms blast Bolsonaro bill on mining indigenous lands

Major mining firms operating in Brazil joined a chorus of criticism Tuesday of President Jair Bolsonaro's push to legalize mining on indigenous reservations, including in the Amazon rainforest. The group, whose members include Britain's Anglo American, Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto and Brazilian mining giant Vale, called for a "broad debate" on the bill, including indigenous peoples themselves.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Brazil's Supreme Court Suspends Telegram, a Key Bolsonaro Platform

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram, saying it had repeatedly refused to adhere to judicial orders to freeze accounts spreading disinformation or comply with the country's laws, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: ‘Clear’ war crimes committed in Bucha, Macron says as Russia brands footage ‘fake news’

French president Emmanuel Macron has called for further sanctions to be placed on Russia following the alleged killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.Speaking to France Inter Radio on Monday, Mr Macron said it was “very clear” Russian forces were responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, Reuters reports. And while he did not give specific details about the measures, France’s leader said they were needed to act as a form “of dissuasion” for Vladimir Putin. Russia denies its forces were responsible for the atrocities committed, which came to light over the weekend when footage of civilians dead...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Foreign Ministry Irked by Electoral Court's EU Observer Invite

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticized an invitation extended by the country's top electoral authority to invite the European Union to send observers for the elections in October. Brazil has not in the past had its elections "evaluated by an international organization of which it is not...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempt was busted by German authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

56K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy