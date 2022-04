Venus Aerospace is joining the space tourism race in a nonconventional way. Instead of taking passengers to Mars or the Moon, the startup’s goal is to take passengers around the Earth — in less than an hour. Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar News to talk about her company's innovative approach to travel and when she expects to carry passengers. "We would hope in the next five years we'll have our plane fully developed and then start entering into all the FAA certifications and qualifications in order to get to commercial flights," she said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO