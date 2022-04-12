ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Vanderburgh County Commission votes in favor of jail expansion

By Seth Austin
 1 day ago

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commission voted two-to-one in favor of expanding the county jail on Tuesday.

For several years, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been pushing for an expansion to the county jail to be built. He says it has been overcrowded since its opening in 2008. He says they have had to resort to transferring inmates to other jails around the Tri-State.

Eyewitness News spoke with Sheriff Wedding after the commissioners wrapped up about the vote. You can view the interview in the video player above.

WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Two in Owensboro arrested on drug charges

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that some drugs have been found in a house connected to two people. DCSO says that on March 15 around 2:49 p.m., the DCSO, the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force (HIDTA), the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Homeland Security Investigations […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

