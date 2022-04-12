Vanderburgh County Commission votes in favor of jail expansion

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commission voted two-to-one in favor of expanding the county jail on Tuesday.

For several years, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been pushing for an expansion to the county jail to be built. He says it has been overcrowded since its opening in 2008. He says they have had to resort to transferring inmates to other jails around the Tri-State.

Eyewitness News spoke with Sheriff Wedding after the commissioners wrapped up about the vote. You can view the interview in the video player above.

