The Janesville Parker boys tennis team opened up the Big Eight Conference season with a victory Tuesday. The Vikings won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles matches to earn a 5-2 victory over Beloit Memorial. “I was really excited for our team,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “We took a tough loss last night, but we didn’t let that phase us tonight. Eight players stayed after...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO