Historic building breathes new life in Evansville’s downtown

By Desherion McBroom, Aaron Chatman
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Rehabilitation and reimagination have come together to bring a fresh new start to an important building in Evansville’s downtown. Tuesday morning, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and others cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Central Lofts.

The housing development offers over 60 affordable units sits now in the former YMCA building at 203 NW 5th Street. Constructed over a decade ago in 1914, the historic structure and many of its original features were kept and reimagined throughout the building.

“The grand opening of Central Lofts demonstrates the commitment of the city and its partners to affordable housing and the preservation and redevelopment of Downtown Evansville,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Through public private partnerships with AP Development and others, great things are happening for the City of Evansville and its residents.”

City officials say Central Lofts is part of a larger vision to redevelop the former site, which included the construction of the new downtown YMCA in 2019.

Jon Anderson, President of AP Development LLC, said, “It took a strong team of partners to create affordable housing while preserving one of Evansville’s landmark historic buildings. At AP Development, we are proud to continue our mission of preserving historic properties and providing affordable housing to working families.”

Anderson believes these new affordable units will do more than provide housing.

“One of the challenges for people who are income challenged is not just the housing but the transportation,” Anderson said. “There are so many jobs available in downtown Evansville that are within walking distance that it can really changed someone’s life. To be able to live close to that.”

Another person that joined local leaders for the ribbon cutting include Kelly Coures, executive director for the Evansville Metro Department hopes many residents will take advantage of new affordable housing.

“We want downtown Evansville to be a welcome place for everyone regardless of their income or station in life. there are units in that building that have a river view,” Coures said. “Which is very unique to any city but Evansville can boast they have affordable units with a river view. not many places can say that.”

The project was funded through federal tax credits, private investors and help from the city of Evansville.

