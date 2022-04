After struggling to find a consistent performance level this season, lurching from impressive wins to disappointing losses, Cal baseball may have finally found its groove. The Bears opened their weekend series against Washington inauspiciously. Junior first baseman Nathan Martorella opened up the scoring in the second inning with a three-run homer. Then, a solo run from sophomore outfielder Trevor Tishenkel gave the Bears a 4-0 lead. But the Huskies took advantage of a late Cal defensive meltdown, scoring six runs, five unearned, in the seventh and eighth innings to steal the game late.

