ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Charles to urge buying ocean friendly goods in environmental summit speech

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlYf0_0f7GP1pr00

The Prince of Wales will call on consumers to make “ocean and land-friendly choices” when shopping and to buy “certified” products to help safeguard the world’s oceans.

In a major speech to the Our Ocean conference, Charles will warn the decline in the health of waters across the globe is “dire” and the “consequences of inaction and ‘business as usual’ are unimaginable”.

The heir to the throne will say in response to the “crisis” he hopes the summit will lead to a “global alliance” between the private, public and NGO sectors, and set out a series of solutions, from tackling, on a “massive scale”, plastic pollution to nations beginning to “increase, enforce and finance marine protection”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4mBf_0f7GP1pr00

The transition to sustainable energies also needs to be “fast-tracked and scaled-up” to combat the growing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and oceans where it leads to acidification which threatens coral reefs.

In a pre-recorded video speech, that will be screened during the summit’s opening day on Wednesday, Charles will tell delegates: “Second, by rewarding sustainable fishing practices, and penalising those that are not, we can incentivise better ocean management.

“As consumers, we should make ocean and land-friendly choices when we make our purchases. Selecting certified products is a good place to start – and this can increasingly be done through digital ID.”

Setting out the scale of the issue the prince will say: “Despite the essential role the ocean plays in maintaining harmony between nature, people and planet, human activity over the past several centuries has contributed to the rapid decline in ocean health, be it from global warming, unsustainable, unreported, unregulated and illegal fishing practices or pollution.

“No one knows this better than the world’s ‘large ocean states’ who are seeing the impact at first-hand. This situation is indeed dire. The consequences of inaction and ‘business as usual’ are unimaginable.”

The prince’s speech follows his address at the recent Cop26 UN climate change summit staged in Glasgow, when he said the world has had enough of talking and “we need to put our words and commitments into practice”.

Other speakers during the two-day summit will include former US President Barack Obama and the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Charles will also tell delegates the economic system is at the heart of the problem because “it is at odds and not in harmony with, nature’s own economy” but could be key to the solution if “re-targeted”.

He will also make the case for investing in ocean habitats, and tell the conference that “recent reports have demonstrated that for every dollar invested in Marine Protected Areas, there is a return of ten dollars. The economic case is clear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0TSy_0f7GP1pr00

The conference is being hosted by America and Palau, an archipelago of more than 500 Pacific Ocean islands, and commenting on the issue of pollution Charles will say: “We have seen unequivocal evidence that plastics are not only polluting our waters but are entering our food chains and our bodies. We are quite literally poisoning ourselves.

“It seems obvious that we should be looking for natural alternatives to plastic and transitioning rapidly to these alternatives. In the meantime, we need to support the world’s innovators to scale up the removal of plastics from our ocean, waterways and landfills while strengthening recycling efforts and the more rapid development of the circular economy.”

The prince, who gave a speech in Malta during the 2017 Our Ocean summit, will conclude with the words: “Ladies and gentlemen, the Ocean’s centrality on this planet as the largest reservoir of biodiversity and life demands our concerted attention and transformative action.

“I pray, therefore, that in response to the immense crisis we face, this summit can lead to a genuine global alliance between the private, public and NGO sectors.”

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Climate change — four decades of missed opportunities

The United States should learn from its mistakes on decarbonization. You have full access to this article via your institution. Fire and Flood: A People’s History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present Eugene Linden Penguin (2022) Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has sent shock waves through the...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Pacific#Economy#United Nations
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Biden’s speech gave lip service to environmental justice but will it deliver for MN?

“We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports and waterways all across America,” President Biden said during his first State of the Union address on March 1. “And we’ll do it all to withstand the devastating effects of the climate crisis and promote environmental justice.” It was the first time a U.S. president has spoken explicitly of using environmental justice as a guiding ideology for their policy goals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Tips for Living a More Environmentally-Friendly Life

Climate change is a current concern in the world today. We live in a time when industrialization, meant to make life easier and convenient for all, has changed from a blessing to a curse. Convenient life is mounting the carbon footprint and degrading the environment. It is no question whether a change is necessary for the modern world. Systems must adopt a more sustainable trend to preserve nature and reclaim the lost balance. It all starts with effort, and here are tips on living a more environmentally friendly life.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

601K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy