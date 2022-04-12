Busiest U.S. port sees record volume ahead of high-stakes labor talks

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a seven-week high for a third day on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal during milder than normal weather last week. That lack of U.S. price movement came even as rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about eight times over U.S. futures. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 18. That compares with a decline of 29 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 62 bcf. If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.384 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.7% below the five-year average of 1.682 tcf for this time of the year. Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast U.S. weather will remain near normal through early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. Supply and demand forecasts next week, however, were about even, and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed. U.S. front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $5.228 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at it highest since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row. That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a second day in a row for the first time since September 2021. The premium of futures for May over April NGJ22-K22, meanwhile, rose to a record high over 5 cents per mmBtu. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. European gas jumped about 8% to around $39 per mmBtu on Thursday on worries Russia could cut supplies after demanding payment for gas in roubles. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer, after the United States. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.0 bcfd this week to 102.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher and the forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 35% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -56 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,384 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.7% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.24 5.23 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 40.27 36.44 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.12 34.18 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 233 232 198 234 223 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 15 22 20 U.S. GFS TDDs 252 251 213 256 243 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.4 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.3 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 13.1 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.7 11.5 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.8 17.0 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.9 21.6 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.8 23.1 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 75.0 80.0 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 97.0 102.3 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 17 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 18 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 21 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.26 5.00 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.42 4.12 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.55 5.31 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.36 4.04 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.95 4.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.76 4.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.40 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.03 3.95 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 53.75 54.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.25 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 56.00 45.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.96 36.86 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 37.75 30.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.75 44.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 DAYS AGO