ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Busiest U.S. port sees record volume ahead of high-stakes labor talks

By Lisa Baertlein
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOV94_0f7GP0x800

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Port of Los Angeles, the nation’s busiest, on Tuesday reported record first-quarter volume as anxiety builds ahead of the July 1 expiration of the labor contract covering some 22,000 West Coast dock workers.

The Port of Los Angeles handles about 40% of U.S. container cargo and is home to more union workers than any of the 29 Pacific Coast ports.

An impasse in the West Coast talks threatens to undo progress at the Port of Los Angeles. Despite a continued flood of imports, workers there are whittling down pandemic-fueled cargo pileups that contributed to inventory shortages, helped drive up consumer prices, and turned the surrounding bay into a parking lot.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) and other groups that depend on West Coast ports like Los Angeles are pressuring the dockworkers’ union and employers to quickly hammer out an agreement to avoid further injury to the world’s battered supply chains.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), which represents West Coast dockworkers, and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), representing employers, are scheduled to kick off talks on May 12 in San Francisco.

Such labor talks are historically fraught. The last round of negotiations in 2014-2015 resulted in an eight-day work stoppage that sapped an estimated $8 billion from the Southern California economy. Service did not recover for roughly nine months.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles port Executive Director Gene Seroka said increased staffing helped slash vessel backups by speeding up cargo movement - even as first-quarter volumes climbed 3.5% to an all-time high of 2.68 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Meanwhile, bottlenecks are building at Asian ports as outbreaks of a highly contagious Omicron variant disrupt the free flow of trade and threaten to unleash a new wave of global supply chain shocks.

“We’re still facing a global supply chain crisis ... we certainly hope (the West Coast labor negotiation) doesn’t further complicate that ongoing crisis,” Jonathan Gold, vice president supply chain and customs policy at NRF, told Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Top U.S. port sets import record, eyes China COVID risk

LOS ANGELES, March 16 (Reuters) - The busiest U.S. seaport expects its robust flow of imports to continue in the near term, but is closely monitoring COVID-19 shutdowns in major cities in China, its executive director said on Wednesday. "In the weeks ahead, we expect to see an increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures hold at 7-week high ahead of storage report

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a seven-week high for a third day on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal during milder than normal weather last week. That lack of U.S. price movement came even as rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about eight times over U.S. futures. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 18. That compares with a decline of 29 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 62 bcf. If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.384 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.7% below the five-year average of 1.682 tcf for this time of the year. Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast U.S. weather will remain near normal through early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. Supply and demand forecasts next week, however, were about even, and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed. U.S. front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $5.228 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at it highest since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row. That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a second day in a row for the first time since September 2021. The premium of futures for May over April NGJ22-K22, meanwhile, rose to a record high over 5 cents per mmBtu. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. European gas jumped about 8% to around $39 per mmBtu on Thursday on worries Russia could cut supplies after demanding payment for gas in roubles. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer, after the United States. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.0 bcfd this week to 102.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher and the forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 35% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -56 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,384 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.7% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.24 5.23 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 40.27 36.44 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.12 34.18 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 233 232 198 234 223 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 15 22 20 U.S. GFS TDDs 252 251 213 256 243 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.4 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.3 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 13.1 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.7 11.5 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.8 17.0 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.9 21.6 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.8 23.1 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 75.0 80.0 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 97.0 102.3 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 17 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 18 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 21 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.26 5.00 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.42 4.12 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.55 5.31 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.36 4.04 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.95 4.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.76 4.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.40 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.03 3.95 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 53.75 54.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.25 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 56.00 45.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.96 36.86 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 37.75 30.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.75 44.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Port of Los Angeles Reports High Cargo Volume in February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Port of Los Angeles had the best February in its 115-year history, Executive Director Gene Seroka said Wednesday. Volume topped 857,000 container units during the month, Seroka said in an online briefing. Repositioning empty containers back to Asia continued at record levels. Despite rising...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gold
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#The Port Of Los Angeles#Nrf#Pma
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Reuters

402K+
Followers
314K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy