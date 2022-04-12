ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

2 men found with guns, ammo and drugs in Liberty Park

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
Two men face federal charges after being found with guns, ammunition and drugs in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Police were called in late March about a man in a scarf sitting on a park bench "manipulating a firearm," according to the probable cause affidavit.

After locating the man and another male sitting next to him, officers performed a search and found a Glock 17 handgun in the waistband of one of the suspects, Maarufi Malik. During a search of the other suspect, Santiago Hernandez, officers found a loaded 9 mm gun, along with marijuana and a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

A search of the Glock's serial number found that it had been stolen in 2020, while the 9 mm gun was reported stolen from a truck in February.

In a post to social media, police said a high-capacity magazine was also found during the arrest.

"We're committed to keeping our city safe! Gun and drug crimes will not be tolerated," the police wrote.

