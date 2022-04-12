2 men found with guns, ammo and drugs in Liberty Park
Two men face federal charges after being found with guns, ammunition and drugs in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
Police were called in late March about a man in a scarf sitting on a park bench "manipulating a firearm," according to the probable cause affidavit.
After locating the man and another male sitting next to him, officers performed a search and found a Glock 17 handgun in the waistband of one of the suspects, Maarufi Malik. During a search of the other suspect, Santiago Hernandez, officers found a loaded 9 mm gun, along with marijuana and a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.
A search of the Glock's serial number found that it had been stolen in 2020, while the 9 mm gun was reported stolen from a truck in February.
In a post to social media, police said a high-capacity magazine was also found during the arrest.
"We're committed to keeping our city safe! Gun and drug crimes will not be tolerated," the police wrote.
