Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes swapping pro-Russian politician for prisoners

 1 day ago
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday proposed swapping senior pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for male and female prisoners of war being held by Moscow’s forces.

In an early morning address, he said it was “important for our security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility.” Ukraine’s security services on Tuesday said they had arrested Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin’s closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Medvedchuk
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Pro Russian
