ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones ‘seems like the sweetest’

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9mbR_0f7GOw9w00

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on ex Kanye West ’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, with the Skims founder explaining she just wants the rapper to be happy.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted with social media star Jones in February, just weeks after ending his relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. People were quick to point out that Jones bears a striking resemblance to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

However, according to Kardashian, all she cares about is that her estranged husband is happy in his new relationship as the two undergo divorce proceedings.

“I just want him to be happy. She seems like the sweetest,” the business mogul said during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch. “Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and was declared legally single by a California judge last March. The Kardashians star has recently made her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official since they started dating last October. Even though the former power couple have split, Kardashian says that she and West will always be family.

“We have so much love for each other, we really do. We’re always family,” she said during Tuesday’s podcast. “I have so much love and respect for him and who he’s been in my life and what he’s brought to me and our amazing kids. He’s changed my life.”

Now, co- parenting their four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - is their main goal, even if it means not speaking to each other for a period of time.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce, and then we started talking again,” Kardashian shared. “I went to the Donda premiere. He would still see the kids, but just him and I took a minute of not talking. I think in relationships it’ll be like that and I only hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day.”

During an ABC News primetime special with Robin Roberts on 6 April, Kardashian explained that she approaches the topic of divorce with their children in an “open and honest” way, but acknowledged that her younger two children “don’t understand as much”.

In March, West was suspended from Instagram after violating the platform’s harassment policy. Several weeks before the 24-hour suspension, the rapper had published multiple posts attacking Pete Davidson and accusing Kardashian of keeping him from seeing their children. While the KKW beauty mogul has previously said West’s posts caused her “emotional distress,” she recently revealed she supports her former husband’s decision to “speak his truth” on social media.

“I never really judge the way someone wants to communicate, whether it’s the way I would or not,” Kardashian said during the podcast. “I know who he is inside, and I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years.”

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Star Jones
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Uncut Gems
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

601K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy