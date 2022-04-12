Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones ‘seems like the sweetest’

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on ex Kanye West ’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, with the Skims founder explaining she just wants the rapper to be happy.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted with social media star Jones in February, just weeks after ending his relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. People were quick to point out that Jones bears a striking resemblance to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

However, according to Kardashian, all she cares about is that her estranged husband is happy in his new relationship as the two undergo divorce proceedings.

“I just want him to be happy. She seems like the sweetest,” the business mogul said during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch. “Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and was declared legally single by a California judge last March. The Kardashians star has recently made her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official since they started dating last October. Even though the former power couple have split, Kardashian says that she and West will always be family.

“We have so much love for each other, we really do. We’re always family,” she said during Tuesday’s podcast. “I have so much love and respect for him and who he’s been in my life and what he’s brought to me and our amazing kids. He’s changed my life.”

Now, co- parenting their four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - is their main goal, even if it means not speaking to each other for a period of time.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce, and then we started talking again,” Kardashian shared. “I went to the Donda premiere. He would still see the kids, but just him and I took a minute of not talking. I think in relationships it’ll be like that and I only hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day.”

During an ABC News primetime special with Robin Roberts on 6 April, Kardashian explained that she approaches the topic of divorce with their children in an “open and honest” way, but acknowledged that her younger two children “don’t understand as much”.

In March, West was suspended from Instagram after violating the platform’s harassment policy. Several weeks before the 24-hour suspension, the rapper had published multiple posts attacking Pete Davidson and accusing Kardashian of keeping him from seeing their children. While the KKW beauty mogul has previously said West’s posts caused her “emotional distress,” she recently revealed she supports her former husband’s decision to “speak his truth” on social media.

“I never really judge the way someone wants to communicate, whether it’s the way I would or not,” Kardashian said during the podcast. “I know who he is inside, and I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years.”

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.