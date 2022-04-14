ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Trio Accused Of Attack That Left Pompano Beach Man Blind

By Karli Barnett
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 49 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKK9P_0f7GOvHD00

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMIAMI) — Three people are facing hate crime charges after the Broward State Attorney’s Office says they attacked a man due to his sexual orientation.

The State Attorney’s Office says on August 6, 2021, the 31-year-old man, who is not being identified after invoking Marsy’s Law, was beaten so badly he is now permanently blind.

Yevhen Makarenko, Oleh Makarenko and Inna Makarenko were all previously charged with attempted murder, burglary battery and kidnapping in relation to the alleged crime.

“He said, ‘Oh, now I have a recollection of what happened, and it was this family, and they came and beat me because I was in a relationship with her son and they didn’t like it,’” said Attorney Michael Glasser.

Glasser, who is representing the Makarenkos, says the alleged victim first told police he was drunk and fell. But then six months later the victim told authorities he was in a secret relationship with Oleh Makarenko, which Glasser says the family denies.

“Many, if not all of them, didn’t even know this person in any way shape or form and they adamantly denied being there at the residence for any of the incident,” Glasser said.

The Makarenkos were arrested for these charges back in March at the Pompano Beach house they were staying at. The hate crime charges were added April 12.

According to the arrest forms, the August attack was premeditated. The forms say, “They secretly, forcibly or by threat abducted or imprisoned the victim against his will… to terrorize him.” They go on to say the three “struck the victim numerous times… causing serious bodily injury and disfigurement, almost resulting in his death.”

“Thus far, there’s really been scant and borderline nothing remotely compelling that points to this family having anything to do with this poor guys injuries,” Glasser said.

WATCH: CBS4’s Karli Barnett Speaks With Michael Glasser, Attorney For The Makarenkos

CBS4’s Karli Barnett went to the home.  Someone answered the door, identifying himself as a family friend, but did not agree to talk on camera.

On the mailbox, there were taped signs with a QR code saying to “help Ukrainian refugees wrongly jailed.”  The code leads to an online petition with 360 signatures. The description reads, in part:

“The three arrested family members—mother, father, and son are being accused of severe crimes with multiple charges against them! These could result in a life-in-prison-sentence in the United States or (if even possible) deportation back to Ukraine—where an excruciating war is happening now.”

The site says the family has been in the United States six years, and they are the owners of MakSky Design LLC.

They also have a link to collect money for their defense. They have raised about $4,000.

A fourth family member, Vladyslav Makarenko, is in the Broward County Jail awaiting possible hate crime charges as well. He had to be extradited from Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl850_0f7GOvHD00

Vladyslav Makarenko (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Yevhen, Oleh and Inna Makarenko are scheduled to be in court April 13. They are being held without bond.

Comments / 13

Dre
1d ago

The trio of four lmao. I read the story yeah they mention the fourth but still. Lol

Reply
6
Trumpest
1d ago

Send them back to wherever the hell they came from

Reply(2)
9
Related
CBS News

White couple charged with hate crime in alleged murder of Black man at California gas station

Prosecutors in California say a man and a woman accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a gas station on March 15 committed a hate crime. Police say Justin Peoples, 30, was shot once and stabbed multiple times at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California, shortly after 9 p.m. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder the next morning. Images released by the San Joaquin County prosecutor's office show what appear to be white supremacist tattoos on Jones' body.
TRACY, CA
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Police Release Names Those Killed In Broward Transit Bus Shooting, Jamal Meyers Charged

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the man who they said went on a shooting spree inside a Broward transit bus on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others. Jamal Meyers, 34, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending. Court records show Meyers has an extensive arrest record. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Witness said Meyers fired 12 shots and then reloaded at fire nine more...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home

Seventh Graders Repeatedly Shot At Sixth Grader With Orbeez Gel Gun, A Felony In Florida. Father Of Victim Continues To Change His Mind About Charges. Prosecutors Awaiting Final Decision. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues its […] The article POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hate Crime#Deportation#Cbsmiami#Inna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
CBS Miami

Pembroke Pines PD Needs Help Identifying Publix Puncher

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for your help in finding a man they say punched someone at a Publix. Investigators say the man got into an argument with another person last month at the Publix on N University Drive. According to police, the argument escalated and the man punched the other person in the face before taking off. Need to ID flyer from Pembroke Pines PD. (Source: Pembroke Pines Police) If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy