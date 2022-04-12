How did the Allentown School District feed more than 16,000 students during the pandemic? A new documentary will explain.

The documentary “The Saints of ASD,” which chronicles how the Allentown School District fed more than 16,000 students during the pandemic, will premiere Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

Tickets cost $10, and there will be a panel discussion after the screening with filmmaker Brandon Wunder and some of the people featured in the film. All proceeds will go toward entering the film in future festivals. The film was produced in part by the funds from the Art of Encouragement Grant from the Allentown Arts Commission.

“I think what they do for feeding children is absolutely incredible,” Wunder said of district staff. “I was impressed by how much they care.”

Wunder, an Allentown native and founder of The Alternative Gallery, filmed the documentary in 14 schools from December 2020 to June 2021. He spoke with school officials and kitchen workers about the district grab-and-go meal programs implemented during the pandemic.

“I think how they did it was very thorough and thought through,” Wunder said. “There was no real contingency plan for doing these grab-and-go meals, and they kind of figured it out on the fly.”

The Allentown School District, the largest and poorest in the Lehigh Valley, falls under the Community Eligibility Provision of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows schools with high poverty rates to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. But once the pandemic shuttered schools and moved learning online, the district became tasked with making sure students who relied on these free meals could still access them.

“I certainly feel as though everyone rallied more than ever during the pandemic,” said Tina Amato, nutrition and physical activity manager at the Allentown Health Bureau. “I really think everybody came together to do the best they could.”

From March 2020 when schools first closed because of COVID-19 to April 2021, the district served a total of 2.1 million breakfast and lunch meals to students.

Amato, who was interviewed in the documentary, said waivers issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture made these grab-and-go programs possible and helped reduce food insecurity during the pandemic.Parents could pick up bundled meals from school sites to bring home.

For the film, Wunder also interviewed Allentown families experiencing food insecurity, which means they do not have consistent access to enough food for an “active, healthy life,” according to the USDA.

“We describe food insecurity in a simple way as never knowing where your next meal is coming from,” Amato added. “There’s many people that feel insecure about that.”

About 75,000 people in the Lehigh Valley visit food banks monthly, and one in three children are experiencing hunger, according to the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. Whereas across the U.S., one in seven children is food insecure, according to Feeding America.

“Food insecurity didn’t just occur with the pandemic,” said Russell “Rooster” Valentini, the former homeless educational liaison for the district. “It’s something that has been ongoing forever, and this was nice to shine light on the folks behind the scenes.”

At the time the documentary was filmed, Valentini would make visits to shelters and motels that students were staying at to make sure they could access food. His work is featured in the documentary.

“When I would be doing visits to places inside a refrigerator, it would look like a streetlight because there was no food or liquids to bounce and diffuse the light,” he said. “There just would literally be nothing in there, or nothing in the cupboards.”

Wunder said he hopes those who come to view the documentary and participate in the panel discussion will have a better understanding of food insecurity in the city and decide to volunteer at their local food bank.

“The film translates information and documents the amazing work these people were doing, but it’s just scratching the surface,” he said. “It’s a communal effort. It has to come from the bottom up. We all have to work together on it.”

