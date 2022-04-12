ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

How did the Allentown School District feed more than 16,000 students during the pandemic? A new documentary will explain.

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago

The documentary “The Saints of ASD,” which chronicles how the Allentown School District fed more than 16,000 students during the pandemic, will premiere Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

Tickets cost $10, and there will be a panel discussion after the screening with filmmaker Brandon Wunder and some of the people featured in the film. All proceeds will go toward entering the film in future festivals. The film was produced in part by the funds from the Art of Encouragement Grant from the Allentown Arts Commission.

“I think what they do for feeding children is absolutely incredible,” Wunder said of district staff. “I was impressed by how much they care.”

Wunder, an Allentown native and founder of The Alternative Gallery, filmed the documentary in 14 schools from December 2020 to June 2021. He spoke with school officials and kitchen workers about the district grab-and-go meal programs implemented during the pandemic.

“I think how they did it was very thorough and thought through,” Wunder said. “There was no real contingency plan for doing these grab-and-go meals, and they kind of figured it out on the fly.”

The Allentown School District, the largest and poorest in the Lehigh Valley, falls under the Community Eligibility Provision of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows schools with high poverty rates to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. But once the pandemic shuttered schools and moved learning online, the district became tasked with making sure students who relied on these free meals could still access them.

“I certainly feel as though everyone rallied more than ever during the pandemic,” said Tina Amato, nutrition and physical activity manager at the Allentown Health Bureau. “I really think everybody came together to do the best they could.”

From March 2020 when schools first closed because of COVID-19 to April 2021, the district served a total of 2.1 million breakfast and lunch meals to students.

Amato, who was interviewed in the documentary, said waivers issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture made these grab-and-go programs possible and helped reduce food insecurity during the pandemic.Parents could pick up bundled meals from school sites to bring home.

For the film, Wunder also interviewed Allentown families experiencing food insecurity, which means they do not have consistent access to enough food for an “active, healthy life,” according to the USDA.

“We describe food insecurity in a simple way as never knowing where your next meal is coming from,” Amato added. “There’s many people that feel insecure about that.”

About 75,000 people in the Lehigh Valley visit food banks monthly, and one in three children are experiencing hunger, according to the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. Whereas across the U.S., one in seven children is food insecure, according to Feeding America.

“Food insecurity didn’t just occur with the pandemic,” said Russell “Rooster” Valentini, the former homeless educational liaison for the district. “It’s something that has been ongoing forever, and this was nice to shine light on the folks behind the scenes.”

At the time the documentary was filmed, Valentini would make visits to shelters and motels that students were staying at to make sure they could access food. His work is featured in the documentary.

“When I would be doing visits to places inside a refrigerator, it would look like a streetlight because there was no food or liquids to bounce and diffuse the light,” he said. “There just would literally be nothing in there, or nothing in the cupboards.”

Wunder said he hopes those who come to view the documentary and participate in the panel discussion will have a better understanding of food insecurity in the city and decide to volunteer at their local food bank.

“The film translates information and documents the amazing work these people were doing, but it’s just scratching the surface,” he said. “It’s a communal effort. It has to come from the bottom up. We all have to work together on it.”

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at jroberts@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next.
EDUCATION
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown School District hires new executive director of human resources

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District has appointed a new executive director of human resources. The district's school board voted to hire Michael S. Henry at its Thursday meeting. Henry currently serves in the Duval County Public School District in Jacksonville, Florida, as the director of human resources,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The 74

Use ESSER Funds to Stop Suspensions, Expulsions & Arrests at School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for teenagers.  The U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a nationwide adolescent mental health crisis, as did the president of the United States. Academic achievement tests show wholesale learning loss. School attendance has plummeted. And these difficulties are being felt most among students […]
EDUCATION
WOWT

Iowa school districts receive more than $500,000 to teach computer science

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - More than $500,000 is awarded to schools across Iowa to support a workforce of computer science teachers. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday $506,084 would go to 136 school districts and private schools to teach computer science. According to the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Allentown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Wyoming News

‘The best in all of us’: How one man led a school district through the pandemic

Lebanon County, Pa. – There are no playbooks, no owner’s manuals, no user’s guides. When it comes to a pandemic there is no precedence. But by all accounts, the Cornwall-School school district has – and continues to – handle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis better than anyone could’ve hoped. The key to success for Lebanon County’s most affluent school district has been diligence, cooperation and coordination. In many ways, the novel...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District receives more than $330K for books, library tech upgrades

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Students with the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District will soon have more books and resources to take advantage of thanks to a contribution from the state’s Common School Fund. In total, the district will get $334,563 to put toward books and technology. The funds, which came from the Common School Fund that is overseen by the Board...
MIDDLETON, WI
WECT

School district implements new policy to protect students getting on, off buses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chances are you’ve seen someone pass a stopped school bus, and it’s a bigger problem than you may think. “The most dangerous thing we do is pick up and drop off kids,” said Mark Clawson, New Hanover County Schools’ director of transportation. “That’s where injuries occur, that’s where deaths occur, and it’s primarily due to other motorists not paying attention.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allentown School District#Food Security#Food Banks#The Documentary#The Alternative Gallery#Lear
thecentersquare.com

Study: Michigan's COVID response ranked 40th nationwide

(The Center Square) – A study published in the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) ranked Michigan 40th out of 51 states and the District of Columbia for its COVID-19 response. In the 22-page, not-yet peer-reviewed study, University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan, the Heritage Foundation’s Stephen Moore, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Morning Call

From the editor: Lehigh Valley employees share why they love where they work for Top Workplaces 2022

A great workplace can be in any type of business, no matter what the job is. The 25 Top Workplaces honored in The Morning Call’s 10th annual Lehigh Valley-wide survey are a testament to that. They represent companies in areas as varied as human capital management, health care, human and social services, physical therapy, education, life sciences, engineering and other sectors. But these ...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Conversation U.S.

'Every day feels unsettled' – educators decry staffing shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its multiple waves of remote, hybrid and in-person education, increased students’ needs for support, revealed political minefields in teaching, and heightened labor tensions for educators. And in the 2021-2022 school year, staffing shortages have made all of that worse, as our work details. Our long-term research with hundreds of teachers and school administrators reveals that persistent staffing shortages are leading professionals to feel burned out and to worry about students missing learning opportunities. Speaking with our team of researchers, Kendal, an assistant principal in a large suburban district, expressed the prevailing mood we’re hearing from educators: “Every day...
EDUCATION
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

Musikfest is returning to downtown Bethlehem spot after decade hiatus. Help name the new platz

Hey Musikfest fans: Name that platz. A new Musikfest platz — or “place” in German — is coming to Bethlehem’s Payrow Plaza (and City Hall) and organizers of the Lehigh Valley’s 10-day music festival want fans to help give it a name. Through its social media, fans can suggest names for the platz, which returns to the north side along Church St. after a more than 10-year hiatus. Submissions will ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania COVID update: Lehigh Valley logs most cases since February, but rate still low

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,232 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, one of the highest single-day totals in the last month. The Lehigh Valley accounted for 81 of those cases, its highest one-day tally since Feb. 22. The local seven-day average is 61 cases per day, up 38.5% in the last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases statewide was 986 cases ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley summer outdoor band concerts: Send us your program schedules now!

Soon, the spirited sound of band music will be filling area parks and pavilions. The Morning Call is compiling our annual list of summer outdoor concerts to let you know what, when and where. Our list will include concerts by municipal bands in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and beyond. It also will have lineups of the special summer series of music offered by local communities. Bands and venues ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy