Police: Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Largo

By Veronica Beltran
 1 day ago
Largo Police said a road rage incident Tuesday led to a man being stabbed in the neck outside of a Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Police said the 36-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was driving along Roosevelt Boulevard when the road rage incident occurred.

Following the road rage incident, the man continued to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, where he bought a smoothie and left the store. The victim was then confronted by the juvenile female driver of the other vehicle from the road rage incident.

Largo PD said the juvenile female began screaming at the man and spit on him. As a response, the man dumped his smoothie on her, which led to her spitting on him again.

The passenger in the juvenile female's vehicle, identified as Andrew Armer, then got out of the car and stabbed the victim in the neck, leaving a two-inch cut on his neck. The victim stumbled back into the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and collapsed at the front counter.

Police said Armer and the juvenile female got back into their car and tried escaping, but two officers on Roosevelt Boulevard who heard the disturbance stopped and arrested them.

The man was transported to Bayfront Medical Center where he was later released. Police said he is doing "fine."

