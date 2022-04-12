ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Expert offers advice on how to respond to active shooter on public transit

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0V3u_0f7GOoLM00

Ten people were shot and at least 29 hurt Tuesday morning when a masked gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn subway train and then on the platform during morning rush hour.

The attack stunned the region. News 12 spoke with Sal Lifrieri, president of the security firm Protective Countermeasures, about how to respond if you are in a similar situation.

His main advice: Be aware of your surroundings.

“Put the phone away. Take the earbuds out. Know what’s going on. Be able to hear and listen to what’s going on,” he said.

He added that if you hear something or see something that’s suspicious, “then say something.”

LIVE UPDATES: Brooklyn Subway Shootings

Lifreiri says the attack on the subway serves as a reminder to protect against misinformation.

"Listen to your actual local law enforcement community or political leadership when they're telling you about breaking news and giving you updates to what they know," he said.

Check out News 12’s live blog for the latest information on the subway shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Alert Center: Suspect in Brooklyn subway station shooting in custody

Frank James, a suspect in Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway station shooting, is in police custody. Right now, there are 24 victims at various hospitals across the city. Meanwhile, the New York City subway system announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that full service has been restored at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn after the NYPD completed its investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
Forsyth County News

Cumming Police offering presentation on what to do during an active shooter

The Cumming Police Department will host an event to help members of the community reactive during active shooter situations. On Tuesday, March 29, the CPD will host the Citizen Response to Active Shooter Environment at 6 p.m., at the Cumming Police Department building at 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. “This class...
CUMMING, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rush, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental truck possibly connected to the violence. A...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Shooting#Subway#Active Shooter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Women Looking For Any Excuse To Be Pulled Over By Bergen County Officer Going Viral

Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

DA: 2 Bronx gang members indicted for selling 33 weapons to undercover NYPD officer

Two Bronx men were indicted Thursday for selling "33 weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices" to an undercover officer, the DA's office announced. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell say a four-month investigation was conducted by multiple organizations. The defendants, allegedly high-ranking members of the Forest Over Everything crew affiliated with the Bloods, allegedly sold a total of 33 firearms. This included 25 semi-automatic pistols, 5 revolvers and 3 assault weapons. Fifteen large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices and approximately 80 grams of cocaine were also listed.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy