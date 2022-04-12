ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Extra police presence deployed at Connecticut train stations following subway shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fyh4a_0f7GOlhB00

Commuters in Connecticut saw an active police presence at train stations across the state in the wake of the Brooklyn subway shooting Tuesday morning.

State police were posted at the Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven stations. MTA police showed an increased presence at all stations Tuesday morning.

Some residents riding into New York were rattled by the news.

"Many people using the train, you never know who is the crazy one," said one commuter.

Still, others who rely on public transportation said they will not be ruled by fear.

"If you're scared to ride the train, you can't go anywhere. It could happen on Metro-North," said another commuter.

State and MTA police were on hand all day, complete with K-9s and body armor. The extra police presence calmed some commuter fears of copycat attacks.

"These situations can be triggers for people who are on the edge to make it their moment, go out and try to replicate something," said a commuter.

Some commuters said they would feel safer if there was regularly an extra police presence on train platforms.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental truck possibly connected to the violence. A...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Bridgeport, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
City
New Haven, NY
City
Brooklyn, CT
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Police#Train Stations
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Man Found Shot Dead In Car, Police Say

Police are asking for witnesses to a shooting that left a Connecticut man dead. The shooting took place in New Haven around 9:36 p.m., Monday, April 11, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. The victim, Jorge. Delgado, age 23, of Waterbury, was found by officers responding to...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy