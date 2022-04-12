ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Crestview man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing Tywon Tatum in 2019

By Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STOtb_0f7GOVWR00

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted for the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Tywon Caldwell Tatum.

Okaloosa County Circuit Judge John Brown sentenced Tony Jerome Byrd to serve two consecutive life prison sentences for manslaughter with a firearm and trafficking in more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced in a Tuesday press release.

Jury finds Byrd guilty:Jury finds Crestview man guilty of shooting, killing 32-year-old Tywon Tatum in 2019

DeFuniak Springs sentencing:DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder in 2019 shooting

Byrd received an additional 20 years in prison to be served consecutively to his life sentences for violation of his probation.

A jury found Byrd guilty ofthe manslaughter charge March 3 after a four-day trial. He already had been guilty Feb.11 of trafficking in more than 14 grams of meth, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented during the manslaughter trial showed that Byrd shot Tatum in the chest during an argument on July 8, 2019, in Crestview. Byrd fled the area, but was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Atlanta on Aug. 30.

The trafficking charge was a result of Byrd selling over 14 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer on March 20, 2018, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Byrd was on probation for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony battery at the time he committed both crimes.

Based on his extensive criminal history and recent release from prison, Byrd was designated as a Prison Releasee Reoffender, a habitual violent felony offender and a violent felony offender of special concern, and was subject to enhanced sentencing requirements, the State Attorney’s Office said.

The homicide investigation was conducted by the Crestview Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The meth trafficking investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant State Attorney Leah Glisson was responsible for the homicide prosecution and Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Flowers was responsible for the trafficking prosecution.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crestview, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Prison#Okaloosa County Circuit#State#The U S Marshals
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Magnolia State Live

Ex-wife, another man murdered ex-NBA player, dumped gun in Mississippi lake, prosecutors say at trial

The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line.
MEMPHIS, TN
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

2 males shot dead Friday afternoon in Mobile double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were killed Friday afternoon in Mobile, authorities said. Around 1:36 p.m. Friday, Mobile police officers responded to Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road on a call of two people shot, said police spokeswoman Officer Katrina Frazier. Officers found two male victims...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Niceville woman killed in HWY 98 crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old woman died Wednesday night after her car left the roadway and crashed off Highway 98. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded around 10:30 p.m. to the accident between Airport Road and Scenic HWY 98 in Destin. OCSO told WKRG News 5 the female was alone in the car […]
DESTIN, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

2K+
Followers
943
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy