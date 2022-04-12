ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Arizona man arrested for exploiting minor at gentleman's club near Laughlin

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — An Arizona man has been arrested after authorities located a 17-year-old juvenile working at a Mohave County Gentleman's Club. On Monday, April 11, The Mohave County Sheriff's Office...

news3lv.com

Comments / 2

The 928 Critic
1d ago

Lmfao may be the final nail in the coffin for Dream Girls Ft. Mohave. It's right next to the hospital and they been trying to close it for years. It was there first though.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Bullhead City, AZ
City
Laughlin, NV
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Laughlin, NV
Crime & Safety
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Fort Mohave, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Mohave, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#A Gentleman S Club#The Dreams Girls Club
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother accused of attempting to smother newborn baby she said was 'probably evil'

A mother in Nevada tried to smother her newborn baby with a blanket because she thought it was “probably evil”, authorities have said. Ashley Hollingsworth’s baby was taken to MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas at 12.16am local time on Sunday. The 23-year-old was later arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Her arrest report states that the child’s father told police that the baby was born at home and that “the mother refused to enter the hospital”. Police said that Ms Hollingsworth was found more than two hours later, suffering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy