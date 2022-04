NEW YORK -- You may have noticed more bald eagle sightings than usual in the Big Apple. That's because America's bird is making a big comeback.CBS2's Michael George on Tuesday got a tour with an urban park ranger, who helped bring the magnificent creatures back from the brink of extinction.They're majestic and fierce."They'll just glide right over your head, sometimes, and it's just such an amazing feeling," Sgt. Rob Mastrianni said.But lately, bald eagles have been turning up in the unlikeliest of places, like New York City.In January, bystanders in Central Park were awestruck when they witnessed one, nicknamed "Rover,"...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO