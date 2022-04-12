ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Nordstrom won't open store on the Country Club Plaza

By Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
A long held deal between department store Nordstrom and the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City has fallen through.

“Taubman and Macerich, the owners of Country Club Plaza, and Nordstrom have mutually agreed not to move forward with the new Nordstrom store slated for the district," a spokesperson for the Country Club Plaza said in a statement.

The deal was originally announced in 2018, and a spot had been cleared for the retailer along Nichols Road.

The Country Club Plaza did not give a reason for the change in plans.

"Taubman is actively reviewing alternative plans for the location and looks forward to making an announcement in the near future," they said.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom also confirmed in a statement that the deal is no longer standing.

“We no longer have plans to relocate our Oak Park store to Country Club Plaza. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the Kansas City community in Oak Park," the statement said.

