Orange County, CA

604 new cases over 4 days

By OC Tribune Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo our readers: Orange County Health Care Agency is now reporting coronavirus cases and deaths on Tuesdays and Fridays only, so those figures will represent an accumulation of statistics reported from the...

Comments / 15

Nellie87
1d ago

oh god here we go again, stop getting tested and stop getting the booster. stay home if you dont feel well, common sense people.

Dana Carozza
1d ago

10 people died!! 10!!! U KNOW PEOPLE ACTUALLY DIE, I'D IMAGINE THERES DEATHS EVERY SINGLE DAY REGARDLESS...ITS LIFE.....I BET THOSE 10 WERE NOT 100% COVID ONLY, IF ANY!

