Tampa, FL

Watch: Teacher saves 3rd grader choking on water bottle cap

By Robert Pandolfino
 1 day ago

TAMPA (WFLA) – A heroic teacher at a New Jersey school was caught on surveillance camera saving a student who was choking on a water bottle cap in class.

According to WABC , Robert, a 9-year-old student at East Orange Community Charter School, was in his math class Wednesday when he needed a sip of water.

When Robert attempted to open up a bottle of water with his teeth, the force of the water from him holding it caused pressure which lodged the bottle cap into his throat.

The 9-year-old tried to get the cap out on his own as he ran to the back of the classroom but he realized he could not breathe and he quickly ran to his teacher Ms.JaNiece Jenkins.

Jenkins quickly administered the Helmick maneuver and was able to dislodge the bottle cap from Robert’s throat and save the day.

