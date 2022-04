It's no secret that nurses are basically superheroes. While it's always been a noble and often tough job, the last few years have been especially taxing for nurses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Showing your gratitude for all the hard work nurses do is a great idea — and if you want to say "thanks for everything" with a special gift, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best gift ideas for nurses that you can buy right now, from self-care essentials to handy items they can take to work.

HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO