Teen, 15, Shot In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A teenager was shot in Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis, police said.

Annapolis Police officers responded at 4:10 p.m. to the area of Frederick Douglas Street and Medgar Evers Street for a reported shooting. There, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Police said at the time of transport, he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.