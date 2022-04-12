ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Spotify Podcast and Editorial Exec Courtney Holt Exits

By J. Clara Chan
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Courtney Holt , Spotify ’s head of talk partnerships, editorial and global markets, will transition to an advisory role next month as the audio giant prepares to divide his responsibilities across multiple executives, a person familiar with the matter told The Hollywood Reporter .

Holt is expected to stay on as advisor for a year. In the meantime, his duties will be taken over by a team primarily led by Julie McNamara , Spotify’s head of U.S. studios and video, and Max Cutler, the head of new content initiatives and the founder of Parcast Studios. The transition has been underway for a few weeks, according to the person, and Spotify is not hiring a replacement for Holt’s position.

“I want to give thanks to the incredible teams at @Spotify I was [lucky] enough to lead and interact with,” Holt tweeted on Tuesday. “The goals we set were ambitious, and yet we achieved so much. There is a great future for the company beyond what you can see and hear today!”

Holt first joined Spotify in 2017 from Disney as the company’s head of studios and video. Since then, the audio giant has made a number of hires focused on entertainment programming, including the 2018 appointment of Dawn Ostroff , from Conde Nast Entertainment, as chief content officer and last year’s hire of McNamara from Paramount+ to lead the company’s podcast studios, which include The Ringer, Gimlet and Parcast, and oversee partnerships for Spotify Originals with companies like the Obamas’ Higher Ground and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio.

Spotify declined to comment. The Ankler first reported Holt’s upcoming departure.

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Meghan Markle's Spotify Podcast Is Slated to Premiere This Summer

Meghan Markle‘s Spotify podcast is slated to release this summer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously signed a deal of $25 million USD back in December 2020 to produce content for the streaming company via Archewell Audio. The pair has mentioned that they will actively combat the spread of misinformation on the platform. Their label’s first podcast was released in late 2020, featuring several celebrities reflecting on their experience with the pandemic, notably Elton John, Stacey Abrams and James Corden. They are also currently working in tandem with Spotify to establish practices and strategies aimed at creator awareness and media transparency.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sunshine Sachs Renames Firm With Promotions of Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis

Publicity firm Sunshine Sachs is generating some news of its own. Current partners Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis have been promoted to serve as co-presidents of the firm and it’s being renamed in the process to Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis. The news was confirmed today in a letter circulated to staff by founder Ken Sunshine and CEO Shawn Sachs.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson Sign Petition Urging Bank to Stop Financing Canadian Gas Pipeline'Still Working 9 to 5': Film Review | SXSW 2022IMDb Honors Salma Hayek Pinault With Inaugural Icon STARmeter Award “Heather and Keleigh have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dawn Ostroff
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Meghan Markle
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Markets#Spotify Podcast#Editorial#Parcast Studios#Conde Nast Entertainment#Paramount
countryliving.com

How Many 'The Thing About Pam' Episodes Are There? Here's What to Know

The first installment of The Thing About Pam plays out like a typical Dateline episode, complete with narration from the unmistakable Keith Morrison. But, unlike Dateline, this new show is a dramatic retelling of a true crime story with actors portraying the real-life people. The series tells the "incredibly shocking,...
TV SERIES
KTAL

Meghan’s 1st Spotify podcast to focus on female stereotypes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first podcast from Prince Harry and Meghan’s partnership with Spotify will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women. The “Archetypes” podcast will be hosted by Meghan and is expected to launch this summer. The series will feature interviews with...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Spotify Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle is getting ready for her first original podcast series. Archewell Audio — the audio-first production company founded by Markle and Prince Harry as part of their Archewell Foundation — revealed on Thursday more specifics about the duchess’ forthcoming podcast, which will be called “Archetypes.” The production company had announced last week the podcast will debut sometime this summer.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 20218 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana's Style According to Archewell Audio, “Archetypes” will “investigate labels that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

The Ledger: Joe Rogan’s Podcast Is Still Insanely Popular at Spotify

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. Spotify’s top podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, appears to be impervious to criticism. Despite attracting worldwide attention and a good deal of condemnation for COVID-19 misinformation espoused by some of his guests, TJRE remains the most popular podcast at Spotify in English-speaking countries United States, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, according to Chartable. Rogan is also popular in European countries where English is commonly spoken: it’s No. 2 in Sweden and Ireland, No. 4 in India, No. 5 in Finland, No. 6 in Denmark, No. 8 in the Netherlands and No. 12 in Austria. The show even has fans in Spanish-speaking countries that have a lower incidence of English speakers: No. 28 in Spain, No. 61 in Chile and Argentina, No. 69 in Colombia and No. 82 in Mexico.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
The Week

Meghan Markle to investigate 'labels that try to hold women back' on Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle's first Spotify podcast is on the way. Spotify announced Thursday a new podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex titled Archetypes. The show "investigates the labels that try to hold women back," and Meghan will speak with historians and experts to "uncover the origin of these stereotypes" about women, Spotify said. A short teaser for the podcast was also released.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Apple Orders Spanish-Language Drama Series Inspired by Documentary ‘Midnight Family’

Apple has ordered a Spanish-language series inspired by the documentary “Midnight Family” (“Familia de Medianoche”). The series will be Apple’s first series produced entirely in Spanish. “Midnight Family” follows Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (Joaquín Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (Diego Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.
TV SERIES
Popculture

FOX Renews New Drama Series for Season 2

Fox renewed The Cleaning Lady, a new drama starring Daredevil alum Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson, for a second season. The series has been a surprise scripted hit for the network, which has become better known lately as The Masked Singer's home. It was inspired by the Argentinian drama La Chica Que Limpia.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Ups Emily Feingold To VP Communications For U.S. & Canada

Click here to read the full article. Emily Feingold, who joined Netflix in 2017, has been upped to VP Communications with oversight of the U.S. and Canada. The former Weinstein Co. exec had been doing extra duty in recent months following the departure of Richard Siklos. After Siklos exited his Netflix role last September, he resurfaced in March as the communications chief for UTA. Feingold previously held the title of director and had drawn on her experience in the film industry to help lead the charge on the streaming giant’s ramp-up in original movies. Feingold’s elevation comes as Netflix faces another crossroads...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Is Going Back To Baltimore In HBO Max’s Upcoming Series ‘We Own This City’

HBO has released an official teaser for its upcoming crime drama We Own This City, which tells the story of the creation and eventual implosion of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The series is based on the book by Justin Fenton, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, and stars Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles as three of the Baltimore Police officers who were part of the corrupt task force. Lovecraft Country‘s Wunmi Mosaku will also star as an attorney investigating their questionable policing practices. The series is based on true events which involved a 2017 FBI investigation of the task force and which led to the eventual arrest of seven of the officers who were involved for their roles in a criminal scheme involving robbery and extortion that targeted drug dealers and innocent civilians alike.
BALTIMORE, MD
Billboard

Billboard

932
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy