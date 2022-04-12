Road work related to Obama Center set to start this week

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Lane closures are coming to Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood this week.

The road work will shut down lanes on major arteries in and around Jackson Park in preparation for the Obama Presidential Center.

"We're going to be adding a third southbound lane on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 57th and Hayes, we're going to be realigning Hayes and providing new traffic signal at Richards and Hayes," said Dave Miller, project manager with the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The project also includes reconfiguration of the intersection of Stony Island, Midway Plaisance and 59th and 60th Streets to improve capacity and pedestrian and traffic safety.

Drivers will see a partial closure of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 57th and Hayes starting Thursday morning.

Miller says the biggest impact for motorists will be the long-term lane reduction on Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting next Monday.

"We are expecting traffic impacts for that, and encourage folks, if they have alternate routes or means, to use those."

The city recommends using 57th and Cornell to Stony Island for those heading south during the first phase of construction, which is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

Access to trails, parking lots and Park District fields will be maintained throughout the construction.

Details can be found online at JacksonParkImprovements.org .