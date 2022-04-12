ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Road work related to Obama Center set to start this week

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rG77B_0f7GLK5t00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Lane closures are coming to Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood this week.

The road work will shut down lanes on major arteries in and around Jackson Park in preparation for the Obama Presidential Center.

"We're going to be adding a third southbound lane on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 57th and Hayes, we're going to be realigning Hayes and providing new traffic signal at Richards and Hayes," said Dave Miller, project manager with the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The project also includes reconfiguration of the intersection of Stony Island, Midway Plaisance and 59th and 60th Streets to improve capacity and pedestrian and traffic safety.

Drivers will see a partial closure of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 57th and Hayes starting Thursday morning.

Miller says the biggest impact for motorists will be the long-term lane reduction on Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting next Monday.

"We are expecting traffic impacts for that, and encourage folks, if they have alternate routes or means, to use those."

The city recommends using 57th and Cornell to Stony Island for those heading south during the first phase of construction, which is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

Access to trails, parking lots and Park District fields will be maintained throughout the construction.

Details can be found online at JacksonParkImprovements.org .

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Road Work on U.S. 93 Between Shoshone and Richfield Starts in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Preliminary work on irrigation systems along U.S. Highway 93/U.S. 26 will get underway in April for a larger repaving project later in the summer between Shoshone and Richfield. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on irrigation structures will need to be done before water begins to flow on a stretch of highway between Marley Road and Jim Bryne Slough, about a six mile stretch. The work will last through the month of April. Flaggers will be in place at various points where there will be one lane of travel. ITD said motorists will have plan on 10 minutes delays. Once the first phase of the project is done crews will return later in July to start the second paving phase. “During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a prepared statement. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”
SHOSHONE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
The Herald-Mail

Road work in downtown Boonsboro expected to begin next week

BOONSBORO — Road work to improve a stretch of Alternate U.S. 40 through Boonsboro is expected to begin Tuesday morning, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The $795,000 project could be finished in early May, weather permitting. Contractor C. William Hetzer Inc., based south of Hagerstown, will do...
BOONSBORO, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Akron Beacon Journal

Section of Firestone Park road closed; work on 9 other Akron streets to start this week

A four-block neighborhood road in Firestone Park is closed through April 22 and sewer work will take place on nine streets in other parts of the city this week. A portion of East Woodsdale Avenue between Clairmont Avenue and Thornapple Avenue closed Monday as contractors from Kenmore Construction Co. began work to replace a water main. Traffic will be detoured to Thornapple while the work proceeds.
AKRON, OH
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy