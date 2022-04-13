ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 People Injured In Hill District Shooting

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393Ll5_0f7GLIKR00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Pittsburgh police said Tuesday that one man is in critical condition, while two men are in stable condition. One victim was found on the sidewalk on Watt Street, another behind a home on Wylie Avenue and the third down the street on Wylie Avenue.

Some homes and cars in the area were hit by the gunfire, police said. No one else was injured.

Multiple guns were also found on the scene. At least 26 shots were fired, according to the authorities. A Pittsburgh police commander described it as a “running gun battle.” A witness told KDKA that she saw four young men walking in a grassy area when bullets started flying.

About a half-dozen shots hit one house on the street. A couple was inside in their living room when the shooting happened.

“Her house had bullets that went through the window, and she said her house looks like Swiss cheese,” neighbor Leah Taylor said.

Bullets also hit Taylor’s home and garage. She was not home at the time.

“I don’t understand, who needed to be shot that bad?” Taylor said.

Another woman was driving down the street with her daughter in the car when the shooting happened.

“I had stopped and pulled my car over,” she said. “I was so afraid. It sounded more like a machine gun.”

She saw one of the victims.

“I saw him stand up,” she said. “He screamed and he dropped to the ground. He was lying on his back. I could see his hands moving. He was asking for help.”

Police are not sure what led up to the shooting. No word on any suspects.

Comments / 3

