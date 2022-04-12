ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gilbert Gottfried’s Comedy Career: A Photo Gallery

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXO1G_0f7GLFgG00

Click here to read the full article.

Gilbert Gottfried , a legendary voice in the comedy world, has died at 67.

His family posted a statement on Gottfried’s personal Twitter page that reads: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

NBC News reported earlier that Gottfried died at 2:35 p.m. ET of recurrent ventricular tachycardia — an abnormal heart rhythm — due to myotonic dystrophy type II. The cause was attributed to Glenn Schwartz, Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist.

Gottfried was known for trademark shrill, nasally and instantly recognizable voice, squinted eyes, faux anger and a comic delivery that melded classic Borscht Belt style with contemporary (and often crass) substance. His appeal stretched from adults — he popularized the remarkably vulgar joke featured in the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats — and at least two generations of children, through his voiceover work as the parrot Iago in Disney’s Aladdin (1992) and various TV cartoons.

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

Gottfried also voiced the duck in numerous memorable TV commercials for Aflac insurance .

His Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast was one of the medium’s most popular.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara; daughter Lily and son Max; sister Karen; and nephew Graham.

Click on the photo above to take a look into his career.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Glenn Schwartz
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Jon Stewart
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Gallery#Nbc News#Aladdin#Hollywood Media Deaths#Aflac
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

68K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy