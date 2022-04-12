Thrift stores may be the business most immune to inflation

In March, inflation hit its biggest spike since 1981, but thrift stores may be the one place prices aren't through the roof.

At least at retail stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, prices are about the same as they've always been.

"We've pretty much kept everything affordable for everyone throughout the years," said Jarret Heathcock, a store manager. "We know when times are hard that they need some regularity, so that's what we're here for."

According to the U.S. Labor Department, it's not just gas prices and food prices that have soared in the last year. Used car prices have soared 35%, though they actually fell in February and March. Bedroom furniture is up 14.7%, men’s suits and coats 14.5%. The price of bacon and oranges are both up 18%.

Repeat Goodwill customers said the price tags at the retail store seem almost too good to be true in comparison to what else is out there.

"Yes. For a little small Easter basket they are asking $15, $20 for it, and you only get little small things in there, whereas you can come here and get a stuffed animal and other little trinkets and toys [and] cheaper," said shopper Phyllis Smith.

On the flipside, Goodwill said donations are a bit down. The company thinks people may be holding on to their items because of inflation. Middle Tennessee locations are in need of shoe donations.

When you shop at Goodwill, you are helping the nonprofit employ people — many who report a disability or disadvantage.