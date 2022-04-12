Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted – 4/12/22
Joshua Lankford
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: FTA: Theft of Property 1st, Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime
Stefan Green
Last Known City: Oxford, Al
Charges: Bond Revocation – Fraudulent Use Credit Card
Shannon Williams
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: Bond Revocations – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana 2nd, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Bush
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance
Marcus Horton
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Forged Instrument 1st
Glenn Tedder
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance
Mark McCrelles
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance
Marcus Rainey
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st, Criminal Mischief 3rd
Jimmy Galloway
Last Known City: Wellington, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
Jesse Quinn
Last Known City: Weaver, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance
William Polk
Last Known City: Cedartown, Ga
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Firearm with Altered ID Marks, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Donald Cofield
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance
James Bentley
Last Known City: Fruithurst, Al
Charges: FTA – Attempted Unlawful Manufacture Controlled Substance
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.
