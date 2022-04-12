ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted – 4/12/22

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
Joshua Lankford

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: FTA:  Theft of Property 1st, Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime

Stefan Green

Last Known City: Oxford, Al

Charges: Bond Revocation – Fraudulent Use Credit Card

Shannon Williams

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: Bond Revocations – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana 2nd, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Bush

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance

Marcus Horton

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Forged Instrument 1st

Glenn Tedder

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Mark McCrelles

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Marcus Rainey

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st, Criminal Mischief 3rd

Jimmy Galloway

Last Known City: Wellington, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

Jesse Quinn

Last Known City: Weaver, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

William Polk

Last Known City: Cedartown, Ga

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Firearm with Altered ID Marks, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Donald Cofield

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

James Bentley

Last Known City: Fruithurst, Al

Charges: FTA – Attempted Unlawful Manufacture Controlled Substance

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

