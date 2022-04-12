Multiple wildfires in Howard County

BIG SPRING, TX- A man has been arrested in Zavala County after being connected to a murder in Big Spring.
In Zavala County on April 9, 2022, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety tried to stop a newer model Dodge pickup. The driver, identified as Timothy Michael Geng, did not stop and a chase ensued.
Geng eventually crashed and was taken into custody. An indication during the investigation resulted in a welfare check on a Big Spring resident, identified as Guadalupe Miranda.
The Big Spring Police Department was notified and around 7:30 p.m. that night, Big Spring police…
