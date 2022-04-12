ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

UPDATE: I-80 eastbound between Aurora, Hampton back open following crash

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Neb. — UPDATE:. Interstate 80 eastbound is now back open between Exit...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Crash slows eastbound traffic on Highway 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crash on eastbound Highway 50 is blocking two lanes of traffic near Watt Avenue in Sacramento, authorities say. There is no estimated time of reopening. Follow our interactive traffic map.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
City
Hampton, NE
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Traffic Accident#Ne
Salina Post

Man hospitalized after incident at I-70 rest area

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Miquel Estrada, 29, Kansas City, Mo., entered the westbound rest area at I-70 and Kansas 156. The driver did not make the...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
US News and World Report

2 Killed in Vehicle Crashes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by vehicles in Aurora, police said. The Aurora Police Department said at around 7:50 p.m. Friday a man was attempting to cross East Colfax Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle, 9News reported. The driver of the vehicle...
AURORA, CO
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy