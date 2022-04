The junior pitcher struck out 19 in a one-hitter vs. Timberlake last Thursday, then threw a no-hitter two days later in the second game of a doubleheader at Orofino, finishing with 28 strikeouts on the day. "Taci just seems really in sync with the pitch calling (her dad, Lane, calls the pitches)," Lumberjacks coach Todd Bitterman said. "She's just put tons of offseason work in — teams are going to adjust and she'll relish the challenge to keep missing bats."

SAINT MARIES, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO