Omaha, NE

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Severe weather threat moving out, a chill moving in

By Emily Roehler
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day thanks to the severe weather threat across the region:. The severe weather that has cleared out of the metro and cooler, drier air is...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Severe weather threat Tuesday evening

A warm start to the week but storm chances increase Tuesday, with severe storms possible in the area. Runners woke up early Sunday to participate in the 41st Annual Corporate Cup. Metro shares final plans for transit changes. Updated: 15 hours ago. Omaha Metro Transit has unveiled the final draft...
OMAHA, NE
WESH

Sunny, comfortable Tuesday before severe threat moves in

Today will be a great day to get outside. However, we are expecting storms and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A low end severe weather threat is likely tomorrow afternoon & early evening. A 1/5 severe weather threat is in place. Strong winds will be the primary concern. Tornado & hail threat are low.
ENVIRONMENT
92.9 THE LAKE

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WOWT

Warm start to the week, storm chances Tuesday

The 6 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a threat for severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Runners woke up early Sunday to participate in the 41st Annual Corporate Cup. Metro shares final plans for transit changes. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha Metro Transit has unveiled the final draft of...
OMAHA, NE
KLTV

Monday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast. Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead. A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe. All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather: Bennington winds

In the last action of the Nebraska legislature on Wednesday, State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, a member of the special personnel panel, read the executive summary of a report prepared by a special investigator. Windy and cool Thursday. Updated: 2 hours ago. Gusty winds return Thursday with a Wind...
BENNINGTON, NE

Comments / 0

