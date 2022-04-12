ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

Water report shows drinking water running from Greensboro to Pittsboro has high chemical level

wfmynews2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWater samples show 1,4-dioxane in Pittsboro’s...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Centre Daily

Police car plunges into chest-deep water in NC, officials say. ‘I thought the worst’

A crash sent a police car off a road and plunging into chest-deep water in Eastern North Carolina, officials said. The officer was trapped inside the car for about two hours as crews worked to free him overnight Monday, March 21. A photo shared with McClatchy News shows that the front of officer Austin Goulder’s cruiser was mangled after the crash.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Pittsboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Pittsboro, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Cancer
WFAE

New bridge close to opening at North Carolina's Outer Banks

A new bridge that will bypass an often-flooded section of the main road on North Carolina's Outer Banks will open as soon as this week, ahead of the spring and summer travel season. It's a fix for a problem that has worsened with climate change. The 2.4-mile elevated roadway replaces...
RODANTHE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman found dead in waterway near Myrtle Beach after she was reported missing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Monday floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Kathy Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was found floating in the area of Colonial Mall after she was reported missing earlier Monday morning, Willard said. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Phys.org

High schoolers develop an inexpensive filter to remove lead from tap water

The next generation of scientists and inventors is already finding approaches to address society's problems. Today, a group of high school students and their instructor report a solution to the problem of lead contamination in drinking water—an inexpensive faucet attachment that removes this toxic metal. Unlike conventional filters currently on the market, theirs includes a cartridge made with biodegradable plastic and indicates when it's "used up" by turning the tap water yellow.
MICHIGAN STATE
News 12

Officials: 'Forever chemicals' found in Weston drinking water

Drinking water in Weston is being shut off in schools and town-owned buildings following the discovery of "forever chemicals," town officials say. Forever chemicals, also known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, include thousands of man-made chemicals that do not break down in the environment naturally, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
WESTON, CT
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Wildlife Commission executive director invokes emergency powers

RALEIGH — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Executive Director Cameron Ingram announced today that he has invoked Emergency Powers to activate a localized response plan to assist with the detection and isolation of Chronic Wasting Disease in Yadkin and Surry counties and the surrounding areas. The decision was made in consultation with Gov. Roy Cooper and State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Martin.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy