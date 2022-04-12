InternQC helps new workforce make QCA home

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of New Haven residents gathered on the Green to advocate for child care providers. Four hundred fifty supporters attended the 8 a.m. rally to protest a lack of state funding for the child care industry. The New Haven rally was one of eight statewide events organized by Child Care for Connecticut’s Future, or CCfCF, a statewide organization that seeks equity for child care providers. Supporters congregated in Bridgeport, Danbury, New Britain, New London, Stratford, Stamford, Waterbury and New Haven in solidarity for the cause. The group dubbed their movement the #MorningWithoutChildCare, a message to legislators calling attention to child care as an essential service. Primarily, CCfCF wants an additional $700 million to be allocated to their industry in the governor’s budget.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 28 DAYS AGO