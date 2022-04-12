ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

InternQC helps new workforce make QCA home

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterning has become a regular part of the college experience, but how can businesses get that new and promising...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

“The workforce behind the workforce”: New Haven rallies for child care providers

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of New Haven residents gathered on the Green to advocate for child care providers. Four hundred fifty supporters attended the 8 a.m. rally to protest a lack of state funding for the child care industry. The New Haven rally was one of eight statewide events organized by Child Care for Connecticut’s Future, or CCfCF, a statewide organization that seeks equity for child care providers. Supporters congregated in Bridgeport, Danbury, New Britain, New London, Stratford, Stamford, Waterbury and New Haven in solidarity for the cause. The group dubbed their movement the #MorningWithoutChildCare, a message to legislators calling attention to child care as an essential service. Primarily, CCfCF wants an additional $700 million to be allocated to their industry in the governor’s budget.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Culpeper Star Exponent

Nursing home workforce shortage continues to affect local facilities

Season Kincke picked up plastic cups and food containers from a tray as Mary Lou Rakes settled into the blue recliner in her room at The Glebe Retirement Community. “How do you need to be set up?” Kincke asked. “I know you need your tray. Do you need your pillow over here?”
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Internqc#Qca#Interning#The Quad Cities Chamber
Nature.com

Threading career skills into classrooms

Chemists make crucial contributions to society and are often found in a broad range of workplaces. To sustain these impactful contributions, a diverse range of career skills must be embedded into the curricula. When formulating a chemistry degree, the consideration of career skills is central to this process, as all...
EDUCATION
KWQC

YMCAs of the QCA offer enriching summer camps for kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The camp experience can be transformational. Adults often look back on their childhood and have fond memories of the youth camp experience where we made new friends, learned new skills, and interacted with nature. The YMCA is very proud to annually serve hundreds of thousands of kids...
DAVENPORT, IA
Big Frog 104

Boilermaker Breaking Barriers With New Access Program

The Boilermaker Road Race is unveiling a new program designed to break barriers. The Access Program will target the local immigrant, refugee and underserved communities. The program will provide a select number of first-time runners with a complimentary entry into any of this year’s Boilermaker events, including the 15K and 5K races through a partnership with Wolfspeed.
NEW HARTFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy